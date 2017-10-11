Lithia Motors (LAD) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.08

News articles about Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lithia Motors earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.7386094801785 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Lithia Motors (LAD) opened at 119.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $123.50.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post $8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 71,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $7,419,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,167,986.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,517,546.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,781 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,652 in the last three months. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com.

