Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 589 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,238,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,074,000 after acquiring an additional 298,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,930,000 after acquiring an additional 422,135 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,471,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,826,000 after acquiring an additional 59,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,710,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,732,000 after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Cummins from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.52.

In other Cummins news, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $676,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,032.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $2,942,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE CMI) traded down 0.69% on Wednesday, reaching $171.77. 161,524 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $173.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.05). Cummins had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post $7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

