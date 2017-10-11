LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

LightPath Technologies (LPTH) opened at 2.84 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of -0.58.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 37.81%. Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post $0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 601.9% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 215,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 184,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1,332.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 289,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies.

