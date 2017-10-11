LifePlan Financial Group Inc Continues to Hold Position in Altria Group (MO)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc continued to hold its position in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AT Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,590,842.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $1,959,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Vetr cut shares of Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS AG decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of Altria Group (MO) opened at 65.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 56.98%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

