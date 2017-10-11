Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Halosource Inc (HALO)

Halosource Inc (LON:HALO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday.

Halosource (HALO) opened at 2.375 on Monday. Halosource has a 52 week low of GBX 0.16 and a 52 week high of GBX 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.45. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.34 million.

About Halosource

HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures develops and manufactures products for water treatment markets worldwide. The company operates through Drinking Water and Recreational Water segment. Its technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.

