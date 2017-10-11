Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) Shares Bought by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned 0.15% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 196,310 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/liberty-tripadvisor-holdings-inc-ltrpa-shares-bought-by-numeric-investors-llc.html.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) opened at 12.60 on Wednesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.69 million, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc is a holding company. Through its interests in subsidiaries and other companies, the Company is primarily engaged in the online travel research and online commerce industries. The Company’s subsidiaries include TripAdvisor, Inc (TripAdvisor), which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands, and BuySeasons, Inc, which owns and operates BuyCostumes.com and the Celebrate Express (BuySeasons) family of Websites.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.