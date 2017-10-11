Liberty Tax, Inc. (TAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Liberty Tax (NASDAQ TAX) opened at 14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.84. Liberty Tax has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Tax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Tax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty Tax stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAX) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.66% of Liberty Tax worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc is the holding company for JTH Tax, Inc The Company is a provider of tax preparation services. The Company provides retail federal and state income tax preparation services and related tax settlement products in the United States and Canada. The Company’s tax preparation services and related tax settlement products are offered primarily through franchised locations.

