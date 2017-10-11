LHC Group (LHCG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LHC Group earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the health services provider an impact score of 46.2325879523159 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ LHCG) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. 109,706 shares of the stock traded hands. LHC Group has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $73.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.76.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post $2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $173,151.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

