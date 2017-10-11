Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of shares traded.

LXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$2.10 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.25 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Leucrotta Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/leucrotta-exploration-inc-lxe-hits-new-1-year-low-at-1-63.html.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s primary areas of focus are in the Dawson-Sunrise area of northeast British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.