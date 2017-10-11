LendingClub Corporation (LC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.09

Media stories about LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LendingClub Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.0871688169064 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) opened at 6.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company’s market cap is $2.63 billion. LendingClub Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. LendingClub Corporation had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post $0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Vetr downgraded LendingClub Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on LendingClub Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LendingClub Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

In other LendingClub Corporation news, Director Daniel T. Ciporin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $59,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,014,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Steven Allocca sold 35,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $215,452.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,225. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that has been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

