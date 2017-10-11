Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index accounts for approximately 2.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 605.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/leicht-financial-planning-wealth-management-inc-grows-stake-in-ishares-sp-smallcap-600-index-ijr.html.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) traded down 0.01% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 876,551 shares. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.2262 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.