Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ AIMC) opened at 47.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.67. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $223.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.13%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion Corp. news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $75,247.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carl R. Christenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 98,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,104 shares of company stock worth $2,934,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sidoti cut Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

