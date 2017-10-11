Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,792 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) opened at 61.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. Independent Bank Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.31 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBTX. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through the Company’s subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 41 banking offices in the Dallas/North Texas area, the Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area.

