Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Wells Fargo & by 83.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,972,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,100 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & by 49.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,713,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,592 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & by 38.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,587,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,497 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wells Fargo & by 50.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,948,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & in the first quarter valued at about $90,858,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Vetr raised Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.95 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Vertical Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.19.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) opened at 55.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $276.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

