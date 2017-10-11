Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $308,000 in TASER International, Inc. (AAXN) Stock

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAXN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in TASER International in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TASER International in the first quarter valued at about $9,803,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TASER International in the first quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in TASER International in the first quarter valued at about $9,850,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in TASER International in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TASER International, Inc. (AAXN) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 66,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. TASER International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

TASER International (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.46 million. TASER International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TASER International, Inc. will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TASER International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TASER International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TASER International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc, formerly TASER International, Inc, is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) for use by law enforcement, military, corrections and private security personnel, and by private individuals for personal defense. It is also engaged in development of connected wearable on-officer cameras.

