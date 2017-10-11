Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 35,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,364 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE HQH) traded up 0.1920% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.6692. 7,457 shares of the stock were exchanged. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The stock’s market cap is $936.67 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in securities of healthcare companies. It seeks to provide regular distribution of realized capital gains. It may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, located primarily in Western Europe, Canada and Japan, and securities of United States issuers that are traded in foreign markets.

