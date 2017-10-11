Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$0.60 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Laramide Resources (TSE LAM) traded down 3.85% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 367,000 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The stock’s market cap is $28.71 million. Laramide Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Laramide Resources’ (LAM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Eight Capital” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/laramide-resources-lam-buy-rating-reiterated-at-eight-capital.html.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the exploration and development of uranium assets based in Australia and the United States. The Company has a portfolio of uranium projects, including Westmoreland Project in Australia and over two development-stage assets, including La Sal and La Jara Mesa, in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.