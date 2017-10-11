Lanxess AG (LXS) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LXS. Deutsche Bank AG set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess AG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.26 ($83.84).

Lanxess AG (ETR LXS) opened at 66.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €64.81 and a 200-day moving average of €65.60. Lanxess AG has a 1-year low of €53.00 and a 1-year high of €70.85. The company has a market cap of €6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 41.70.

About Lanxess AG

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

