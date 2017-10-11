La Quinta Holdings Inc. (LQ) Shares Gap Up to $17.78

La Quinta Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LQ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.64, but opened at $17.78. La Quinta Holdings shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 1,262,083 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LQ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of La Quinta Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Quinta Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of La Quinta Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of La Quinta Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of La Quinta Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.88.

La Quinta Holdings (NYSE:LQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.44 million. La Quinta Holdings had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that La Quinta Holdings Inc. will post $0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in La Quinta Holdings by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in La Quinta Holdings by 69.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 21,263 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in La Quinta Holdings by 17.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in La Quinta Holdings by 88.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in La Quinta Holdings in the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About La Quinta Holdings

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

