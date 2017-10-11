L Brands (LB) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

Press coverage about L Brands (NYSE:LB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L Brands earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.7372030335048 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $32.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $55.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Instinet decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

L Brands (LB) opened at 42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.67. L Brands has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $75.50.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other L Brands news, Director Allan R. Tessler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

