L-3 Communications Holdings’ (LLL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for L-3 Communications Holdings’ Q1 2018 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LLL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L-3 Communications Holdings currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.50.

L-3 Communications Holdings (LLL) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.33. 37,614 shares of the stock traded hands. L-3 Communications Holdings has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.15.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. L-3 Communications Holdings had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L-3 Communications Holdings will post $8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. L-3 Communications Holdings’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other L-3 Communications Holdings news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $4,190,810.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude R. Canizares sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $541,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,622 shares of company stock worth $13,649,909. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L-3 Communications Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in L-3 Communications Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in L-3 Communications Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About L-3 Communications Holdings

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

