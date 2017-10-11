Krones AG (KRN) Given a €99.00 Price Target at UBS AG

UBS AG set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Krones AG (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Krones AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Krones AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones AG in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Commerzbank Ag set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Krones AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Krones AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krones AG presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.89 ($130.46).

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) opened at 111.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of €3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €110.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €108.11. Krones AG has a 52-week low of €80.90 and a 52-week high of €122.43.

About Krones AG

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

