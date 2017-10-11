Kroger Company (The) (KR) Shares Gap Up to $20.53

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $20.53. Kroger Company (The) shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 43,494,049 shares.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Kroger Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. downgraded Kroger Company (The) to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $26.00 target price on Kroger Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Get Kroger Company (The) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $27.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Kroger Company (The) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kroger Company will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Kroger Company (The) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger Company (The) by 122.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kroger Company (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger Company (The) by 155.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Kroger Company (The) by 1,162.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 497.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kroger Company (The) (KR) Shares Gap Up to $20.53” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/kroger-company-the-kr-shares-gap-up-to-20-53.html.

Kroger Company (The) Company Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.