Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) traded down 1.71% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 1,907,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The firm’s market cap is $1.15 billion.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.78 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 8,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $99,646.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc is a technology, intellectual property and proprietary product and solution company focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services, Microwave Electronics Division, Technical and Training Solutions, and Modular Systems, which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, with the focus relating to the nation’s Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements.

