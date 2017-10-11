Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Shares Bought by Stellar Capital Management LLC

Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,904,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 19,733,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,210,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,683,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,086,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,309 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan Inc. alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $99,236.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,240.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) traded up 0.396% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.025. 4,895,521 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.371 and a beta of 0.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Shares Bought by Stellar Capital Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/kinder-morgan-inc-kmi-shares-bought-by-stellar-capital-management-llc.html.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.84.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.