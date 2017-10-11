Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 47.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 356,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 31.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,071,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,722 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,396,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,019,000 after purchasing an additional 976,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 232,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.84.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,236.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $295,240.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE KMI) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,104 shares. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

