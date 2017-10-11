Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Holdings Trimmed by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,769 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 457.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.84.

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) traded up 0.47% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,569 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.65. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $99,236.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,240.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

