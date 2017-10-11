Kellogg Company (K) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America Corporation

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America Corporation in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00. Bank of America Corporation’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on K. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) opened at 61.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $78.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 70.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post $3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Kellogg by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 312,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,699,000 after purchasing an additional 102,978 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

