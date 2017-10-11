Kalos Management Inc. Raises Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Unum Group accounts for 2.4% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2,690.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,788,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187,062 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 8,280.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,062,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,909 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,699,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,330 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 177.8% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,432,000 after purchasing an additional 797,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,069,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,621,000 after purchasing an additional 732,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group (UNM) traded down 0.51% on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. 417,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $123,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Godwin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

