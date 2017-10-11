Kalos Management Inc. Invests $536,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.57. 118,122 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $54.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.71 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 35.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 65,448 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $3,297,924.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

