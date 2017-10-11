Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.96% of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation worth $29,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 12,449.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,174,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,757,000 after buying an additional 2,157,364 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 663,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,727,000 after buying an additional 35,723 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 563,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,877,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum Corporation alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $924,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,349. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ KALU) opened at 105.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.07. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.46. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post $5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/kaiser-aluminum-corporation-kalu-position-lowered-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

A number of analysts recently commented on KALU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.