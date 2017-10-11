JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,883 Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NASDAQ:RRTS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.15% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at $182,000.

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS) opened at 9.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

RRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in a report on Sunday, October 1st.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (RRTS) is an asset-light transportation and logistics service provider. The Company offers a suite of global supply chain solutions, including truckload logistics (TL), customized and expedited less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal solutions (transporting a shipment by over one mode, primarily through rail and truck), freight consolidation, inventory management, expedited services, air freight, international freight forwarding, customs brokerage and transportation management solutions.

