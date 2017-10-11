JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,308 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper Corporation were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation by 63.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation by 25.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Southern Copper Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. HSBC Holdings plc lowered Southern Copper Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Southern Copper Corporation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, FBR & Co dropped their target price on Southern Copper Corporation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 25,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $990,265.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,477,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,345,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 900,670 shares of company stock worth $35,575,771 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE SCCO) opened at 41.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.53. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $42.51.

Southern Copper Corporation Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit operations and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit.

