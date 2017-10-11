JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI) traded up 0.10% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 363.00. 13 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.61. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 261.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 361.25.

Get JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc alerts:

In other JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc news, insider Ronald Gould acquired 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £457.60 ($601.63). Insiders bought a total of 238 shares of company stock worth $83,119 in the last quarter.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “long term buy” rating on shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.80 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/jp-morgan-asian-investment-trust-plc-jai-raises-dividend-to-gbx-3-80-per-share.html.

About JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth, primarily from investing in equities quoted on the stock markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The Company also has the ability to use gearing up to a level of 20% of net assets.

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.