SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies bought 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £126.50 ($166.32).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSP Group PLC alerts:

On Wednesday, September 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 23 shares of SSP Group PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £121.67 ($159.97).

SSP Group PLC (LON SSPG) opened at 554.00 on Wednesday. SSP Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 317.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 563.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 531.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 489.88. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.63 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/jonathan-davies-acquires-23-shares-of-ssp-group-plc-sspg-stock.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSP Group PLC to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of SSP Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) target price on shares of SSP Group PLC in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on shares of SSP Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 491.31 ($6.46).

About SSP Group PLC

SSP Group plc is an operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other locations. The Company’s segments are the UK, Continental Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.