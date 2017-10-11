Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark Co. upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.05.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) traded up 2.84% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.95. The company had a trading volume of 641,588 shares. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $767.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post $3.07 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/jefferies-group-llc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-iacinteractivecorp-iac.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leucadia National Corp purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 282.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 129,027 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 171,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 539.0% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.