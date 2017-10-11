Jefferies Group LLC Downgrades Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) to Hold

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by Jefferies Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cowen and Company set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.16.

Noble Energy (NBL) opened at 27.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.00 billion. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $42.03.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Noble Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

