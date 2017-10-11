Jefferies Group Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s FY2017 Earnings (AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Nomura raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) opened at 28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2876.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Cash sold 34,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,046,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Smolik bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $5,771,898.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,564,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,379,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,481 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,228,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,598,000 after purchasing an additional 528,794 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

