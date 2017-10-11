Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (TSE:PJC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 12th. Analysts expect Jean Coutu Group PJC to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/jean-coutu-group-pjc-inc-pjc-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Jean Coutu Group PJC Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies is an investment bank and asset management company. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets and Asset Management. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Receive News & Ratings for Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.