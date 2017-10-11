Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in TESARO, Inc. (TSRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 717,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.32% of TESARO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TESARO in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,153,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TESARO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 288,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,280,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. GLG Partners LP increased its position in shares of TESARO by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 7,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of TESARO by 466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 22,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TESARO in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000.

Get TESARO Inc. alerts:

In other TESARO news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $70,211.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $823,439.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James O. Armitage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total transaction of $1,171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,692 shares of company stock worth $4,628,976. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/janus-henderson-group-plc-takes-position-in-tesaro-inc-tsro.html.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TESARO in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 118.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.41 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.50. TESARO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.52 and a 1-year high of $192.94.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.30). TESARO had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 1,301.19%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TESARO, Inc. will post ($8.63) EPS for the current year.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.