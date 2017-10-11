J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holdings Increased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. J P Morgan Chase & Co comprises approximately 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 29,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 360,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $902,602.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,219.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $1,611,441.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.30% on Wednesday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,614,490 shares. The stock has a market cap of $340.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.18. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $97.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.60.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 target price on J P Morgan Chase & Co and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

