D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa Index (NYSE:EZA) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa Index were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI South Africa Index by 79.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa Index alerts:

iShares MSCI South Africa Index (NYSE EZA) opened at 60.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Africa Index has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/ishares-msci-south-africa-index-eza-shares-bought-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

About iShares MSCI South Africa Index

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.