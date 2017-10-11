Investors Sell Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) on Strength (EOG)

Traders sold shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on strength during trading on Monday. $21.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $59.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.72 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, EOG Resources had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. EOG Resources traded up $0.31 for the day and closed at $96.50

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. FBR & Co dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.79.

Get EOG Resources Inc. alerts:

The firm’s market cap is $55.89 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -131.37%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $352,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary L. Thomas sold 25,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,149,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,578 shares of company stock worth $3,700,882. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in EOG Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Sell Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) on Strength (EOG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/investors-sell-shares-of-eog-resources-inc-eog-on-strength-eog.html.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.