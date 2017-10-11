Investors Buy Viacom Inc. (VIAB) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $42.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $15.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.77 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Viacom had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Viacom traded down ($0.35) for the day and closed at $25.21

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAB shares. Citigroup Inc. cut Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Viacom in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Viacom had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viacom Inc. will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viacom in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Viacom by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Viacom by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Viacom by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Viacom by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

