Investors Buy Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) on weakness during trading on Monday. $259.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $210.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.95 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alphabet had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet traded down ($1.89) for the day and closed at $977.00

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (down from $990.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.31.

Get Alphabet Inc. alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $936.57 and a 200-day moving average of $922.23. The stock has a market cap of $673.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $26.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.61 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.40, for a total value of $3,833,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.38, for a total transaction of $171,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,694 shares of company stock worth $38,042,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/investors-buy-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog-on-weakness.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.