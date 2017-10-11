Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Andeavor (ANDV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Andeavor (NASDAQ: ANDV):

10/10/2017 – Andeavor was given a new $121.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2017 – Andeavor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Andeavor Corp engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products. The company’s operating segments consists of Refining, Logistics and Marketing. Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blend stocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets. Logistics segment includes crude oil and natural gas gathering assets, natural gas and natural gas liquid processing assets and crude oil and refined products terminalling, transportation and storage assets. Marketing segment sells transportation fuels through branded and unbranded channels. Its brand portfolio includes ARCO, Shell, Exxon, Mobil, USA Gasoline, Rebel and Tesoro. Andeavor Corp, formerly known as Tesoro Corporation, is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

10/7/2017 – Andeavor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/30/2017 – Andeavor was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

9/28/2017 – Andeavor was downgraded by analysts at Howard Weil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Andeavor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Andeavor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2017 – Andeavor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/12/2017 – Andeavor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2017 – Andeavor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Andeavor (NASDAQ:ANDV) traded up 0.08% on Wednesday, hitting $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,809 shares. Andeavor has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $107.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th.

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

