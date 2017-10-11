Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 11th (ABF, AUTO, AZN, BA, CA, CTEC, GSK, GVC, GVDNY, HDSN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 11th:

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($46.02) price target on the stock.

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a GBX 5,600 ($73.63) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They currently have a GBX 610 ($8.02) target price on the stock.

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 1,610 ($21.17) price target on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC). They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 865 ($11.37) price target on the stock.

Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The).

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We base our new price target on an unchanged multiple of ~10x our new FY18 EBITDA estimate. HDSN also announced the closing of its Airgas-Refrigerants (ARI) acquisition in conjunction with its 3Q pre-announcement. Although financial details were spared in Tuesday’s release, we note the combined entity would have generated pro forma revenues of $275MM on a trailing-12 month basis through the end of 2Q. Recall the combined businesses are expected to have a margin profile consistent with HDSN’s financial targets (including a GM% of 30% and OM% at the 20%-plus range). Our initial back-of-the-envelope analysis from August suggests that the acquired entity could generate operating profits in the $25MM-$30MM range.””

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 1,010 ($13.28) target price on the stock.

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.72) price target on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paddy Power Plc (LON:PAP). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a GBX 8,500 ($111.75) price target on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc (LON:PPB). They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 8,500 ($111.75) price target on the stock.

ST Ives PLC (LON:SIV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.59) price target on the stock.

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a GBX 4,400 ($57.85) target price on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

