Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR: PSM):

10/2/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €30.50 ($35.88) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €34.50 ($40.59) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/4/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/30/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/30/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a price target on the stock.

8/30/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at S&P Global. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/29/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2017 – Prosiebensat 1 Media SE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR PSM) traded down 0.111% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.782. 4,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.24. The company has a market cap of €6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 15.892. Prosiebensat 1 Media SE has a 12-month low of €27.32 and a 12-month high of €41.89.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales segments. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates 9 free TV stations, and 13 advertising or program windows in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

