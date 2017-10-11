Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hub Group (HUBG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) in the last few weeks:

10/6/2017 – Hub Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2017 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a full service transportation provider, offering intermodal, truck brokerage and comprehensive logistics services. “

10/3/2017 – Hub Group is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2017 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2017 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a full service transportation provider, offering intermodal, truck brokerage and comprehensive logistics services. “

10/1/2017 – Hub Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Hub Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

9/20/2017 – Hub Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a full service transportation provider, offering intermodal, truck brokerage and comprehensive logistics services. “

9/7/2017 – Hub Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2017 – Hub Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2017 – Hub Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

8/22/2017 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/16/2017 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) traded down 0.50% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 259,256 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.41. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

