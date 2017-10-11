Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) opened at 14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with current income, which is exempt from federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment-grade at the time of investment.

